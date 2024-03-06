Inspiring Web Series to Enjoy on International Women's Day 2024
06 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
The Marvelous Mrs Marvel: The series is created by Amy Sherman. The show is an American period comedy-drama television series.
Hush Hush: The series is a crime thriller which features Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, Karishma Tanna and others.
Four More Shots Please: The series is one of the most loved series on Amazon Prime which focuses on the lives of female friends.
Dahaad: Anjali Bhaati delves into a string of deaths of women discovered in public restrooms initially deemed suicides. However, as she delves deeper, she uncovers a chilling truth: a serial killer is at large.
Big Girls Don't Cry: The show is an upcoming series which is helmed by Nithya Mehra. The show focuses on young women who relentlessly pursue their dreams.
Ae Watan Mere Watan: A youthful girl who played a significant role in India's struggle for independence.
