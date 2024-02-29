7 Interesting Food Documentaries to Enjoy on Netflix
29 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
The Great British Baking Show: The show is a delightful treat for the food lovers.
Rotten: The docuseries covers the dark side of the global food industry.
High On The Thong: It is a captivating documentary that explores the history and cultural significance of African American cuisine.
Cooked: The show is based on Michael Pollan's book of the same name. The show explores the relationship between people and cooking.
Chef's Table: The American documentary is widely loved and also an Emmy-nominated show. The documentary brings six top chefs across the world to test various cuisines.
