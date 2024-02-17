7 Japanese Movies You Must Watch Atleast Once
Dreams- A compilation of stories inspired by eight recurring dreams of director Akira Kurosawa.
Battle Royale- The Japanese government in the future seizes a group of ninth-grade students and compels them to participate in the deadly "Battle Royale" program, where they must fight each other to survive.
Drive My Car- An acclaimed theater actor and director grapples with a significant personal tragedy as he is presented with the opportunity to direct a performance of Uncle Vanya in Hiroshima.
Nobody Knows- In a tiny apartment in Tokyo, a twelve-year-old named Akira is responsible for looking after his younger siblings after their mother abandons them with no indication of coming back.
Gojira- The testing of American nuclear weapons leads to the emergence of a seemingly invincible creature resembling a dinosaur.
One Cut of the Dead- A hack director and his film crew shooting a low budget zombie movie in an abandoned WWII Japanese facility find themselves in a dire situation when they are unexpectedly attacked by actual zombies.
Shoplifters- In the outskirts of Tokyo, a group of misfits with a dysfunctional dynamic come together due to their loyalty, inclination towards small-time theft, and playful cons. However, when the young son gets arrested, their hidden secrets are revealed, causing chaos in their fragile, under-the-radar way of life.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Dunki To LEO: 8 Hit Films To Stream On Netflix