7 Mahesh Babu's Film That Makes Him Look Great
Okkadu- A Kabbadi player saves a young woman from an undesirable marriage and hides her in his home.
Pokiri- A money-hungry thief must contend with two opposing gangs, as well as a nasty cop threatening his sweetheart.
Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu- An energetic and expressive family drama centered on the deep friendship between two brothers with vastly different personalities, emphasizing the difficult process of selecting an appropriate life mate for each of them.
Srimanthudu- Harsha, a multi-millionaire's heir with everything, nonetheless feels that something is missing in his life. In an attempt to fill the hole, he adopts a community and works to bring about change among the residents.
Athadu- A hired gunman gets framed for murder and disguises himself as a deceased person to avoid arrest.
Bharat Ane Nenu- Bharat, a young graduate who becomes the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (pre-div) following his father's death despite having no political experience, encounters problems in transforming society.
Dookudu- Ajay, an undercover officer, is ordered to apprehend a deadly mafia don with whom he has a personal score to settle.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Films To Release In Theatres On 22nd March 2024