7 Mind-Bending Movies That Define Reality in Unbelievable Ways
19 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Inception- The inverse task of putting an idea into the head of a C.E.O. is assigned to a thief who uses dream-sharing technology to steal corporate secrets.
Jacob’s Ladder- A Vietnam War veteran who is grieving over his deceased child makes a desperate attempt to learn more about his past while experiencing extreme dissociation.
Mulholland Drive- Rita, a dark-haired amnesiac, and Betty, an energetic blonde actress, work together to uncover information about Rita's accident and discover who she is.
Tár- The story Revolves around Lydia Tár, one of the greatest composer-conductors and the first female director of a major German orchestra.
The Matrix- What Is The Matrix? The answer to that query sends computer hacker Neo down a rabbit hole and reveals shocking facts about the world he lives in.
The Witch- A family in the 1960s attempts to find the reality of witchcraft, black magic, and possession.
I’m Thinking of Ending Things- When a woman who is unsure about her new boyfriend drives him to meet his parents at their isolated farm, nothing is what it seems.
