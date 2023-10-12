7 Most Anticipated New Seasons Of Popular Web Series
12 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Social media has been buzzing with excitement about these most anticipated series from Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and more.
Mirzapur Season 3- This Indian criminal thriller has gained a lot of appreciation and its season 3 is expected to premiere in late 2023.
Panchayat Season 3- It promises to provide amusing depictions of village life in its rural setting of Phulera. The most recent leaks indicate that the season will debut on Amazon Prime Video in March 2024.
Farzi Season 2- Due to the first season's popularity, which attracted significant viewership and favourable reviews, the release of this series is eagerly awaited.
Delhi Crime Season 3 - The Emmy-award-winning series is loved by thousands of people and is expected to be released soon.
Kota Factory Season 3- The focus of the third season of this television series will be Vaibhav, his friends, and several other students who moved to Kota to study for the IIT entrance exam.
The Family Man Season 3- It is believed that this program, which is set in the Covid era, will get more serious and have exciting plot twists in its forthcoming season.
