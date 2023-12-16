7 MOST Anticipated Web Series Sequels Expected To Premier in 2024
16 Dec, 2023
Mallika Mehzabeen
Aashram 4: Bobby Deol plays a self-proclaimed godman, and the series turned out to be a hit. Aashram 4 teaser is out; fans expect it in 2024.
Mirzapur 3: The action-thriller features Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, and Divyendu Sharma in lead roles. Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2024 on Amazon Prime Video.
The Family Man 3: Manoj Bajapayee's anticipated series is expected to make a return on Amazon Prime Video in 2024.
Farzi 2: Shahid Kapoor, who made his debut with action-thriller, is expected to enthral fans with season.
Panchayat 3: A few weeks ago, Neena Gupta shared that the shoot for the third season has been completed. The show premiers on Amazon Prime Video.
Kaala Pani 2: The Netflix series Kaala Paani explored a mysterious illness plaguing the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. With a positive reception, a second instalment is in the works, and fans eagerly await its release in 2024.
Paatal Lok 2: Another anticipated series is Paatal Lok 2. Rumours claim that the part 2 of the series will be released in 2024.