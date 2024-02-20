7 Most Iconic Movies Of Annu Kapoor
20 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Vicky Donor- In his second breakthrough, Annu Kapoor played the role of Dr. Baldev Chaddha and his performance was praised by the audience.
Dream Girl- Annu Kapoor portrayed the character of Ayushman Khurana’s father Jagjeet Singh and managed to tickle the funnybones of the audience.
Jolly LLB- The actor aced the role of a lawyer named Sachin Kantilal Mathur in this comedy courtroom drama.
Khuda Haafiz- Annu Kapoor played the pivotal role of a character named Usman Hamid Ali Murad.
Sab Moh Maaya Hai- The movie featured Annu Kapoor as a government employee about to retire soon.
Mandi- The self-proclaimed actor, Annu Kapoor portrayed the role of a doctor in this satirical comedy film.
Darr- The legendary actor made his screen debut by playing the uncredited role of Vikram Oberoi, Rahul’s friend.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Suhani Bhatnagar to Sushant Singh Rajput: 7 Actors Who Died At Young Age