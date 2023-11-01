7 Most Iconic Onscreen Looks Of Shah Rukh Khan
01 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai- The "Cool" chain, gelled wet hairstyle, and neon-coloured t-shirt and jeans went well with the character's carefree attitude.
Don in Don and Don 2- SRK sported a short side-parted hairdo with a formal coat and pants.
Long Hair in Pathaan- Making bold fashion statements which feature long hair, unbuttoned shirts, cargo pants, leather boots, and chains.
Police Officer in Jawan- The actor was given a bold makeover with centred parted long hairs.
Raj Aryan in Mohabbatein- The pastel shade clothes with glasses and gelled hair flicks perfectly portrayed his character.
Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge- Shah Rukh Khan's signature feather hat, high-rise denim, check shirts, black leather jackets, and boots all define Raj's style.
The Bald Look In Jawan- The actor was seen in a bald look ahead of the movie. He was just seen like that in a 2-minute clip.
