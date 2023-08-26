7 Mouth-watering Dishes Loved By Mukesh And Nita Ambani
The Ambani's are a pure vegetarian family and their dishes are prepared by chefs who are experts in culinary skills.
Here are the 7 Mouth-watering Dishes Loved By Mukesh And Nita Ambani.
Mukesh and Nita Ambani love to eat assortments of fruit salad.
The Ambani's share the love of South Indian foods like Idli's along side lentil based fritter with sambar.
The Ambani family also enjoy their dinner with Gujarati style dal.
Mukesh and Nita Ambani are all time lovers of Roti and any lentil based curry like Rajma.
Nita Ambani never skips the delicious vegetable soup during lunch and dinner.
These trained chefs at Antilia serve the Ambani's their favourite snack Dahi Batata
Mukesh Ambani loves to munch on sev-puri during evening hours.
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani enjoyed eating vada pav together at the local street cafes.
