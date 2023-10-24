7 Movies And Documentaries For Art Lovers On Netflix
24 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Minimalists: Less is now- They've made minimalism into a movement. Longtime friends Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus discuss how we might live better lives with less.
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed- As the world's most famous art instructor, Bob Ross gets into a war for his financial empire putting a cloud on his joyful trees.
Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang- Chinese artist Cai Guo-Qiang, known for his spectacular pyrotechnic displays, is preparing his most ambitious project ever.
The Art of the Steal- Crunch Calhoun, a daredevil motorcycle rider offers to help his brother Nicky steal a rare book for one last job.
This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist- Two men disguised as cops fraud their way into a Boston museum in 1990 and steal a fortune in paintings.
The Art of Incarceration- In preparation for an upcoming exhibition, jailed Aboriginal artists at the Fulham Correctional Centre analyze the cycle of imprisonment.
Abstract: The Art of Design- The story features the inner thoughts of the most imaginative designers in a wide range of fields, discovering how design affects every part of life.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rani Mukerji's 10 Pics From Sindoor Khela Celebration