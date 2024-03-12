7 Must-See Kriti Kharbanda's Film
Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana- Satyendra Mishra and Aarti Shukla agree to marry as arranged by their parents when Satyendra Mishra gets a government job. Aarti Shukla has gone away from their marriage.
Raaz Reboot- The fourth installment of a horror series delves into secrets, mysteries, and human frailties.
Veeryey Ki Wedding- Veer Arora is a bachelor from Delhi with a crush on Geet Bhalla. Veer want to marry Geet, but her father, Gopi Bhalla, disapproves. Gopi is a nonviolence advocate who believes Veer is a thug.
Guest iin London- A young couple in London struggles to live with their estranged aunt and uncle, who have overstayed their welcome.
Housefull 4- Three couples who are separated owing to an evil plot reincarnate after 600 years and meet again as history repeats itself, with their respective partners mixed up this time.
14 Phere- Sanjay is in love with Aditi, a Jat from Jaipur. They want to marry but do not want to upset their family. So they intend to marry by establishing a phony set of parents.
Taish- A narrative about friendship and the loss of innocence when two worlds collide during a wedding, revealing a treachery and bringing innocent friends together with dangerous criminals and intense violence.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Films Releasing On OTT This Week