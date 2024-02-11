7 Must-See Underrated Hollywood Horror Movies
Don't Look Now- A married couple in Venice who are grieving the recent death of their little daughter come upon two elderly sisters, one of whom is psychic and carries a warning from beyond.
Let The Right One In- Oskar, a neglected and tormented boy, discovers love and vengeance via Eli, a lovely but unusual girl.
Misery- When a famous author is saved from a car accident by a fan of his writings, he realizes that the assistance he is receiving is merely the beginning of a nightmare of captivity and abuse.
Possession- Following her divorce request, a woman begins to exhibit increasingly alarming behavior. Suspicions of infidelity quickly give birth to something much darker.
Repulsion- A sex-phobic woman who disapproves of her sister's lover falls into melancholy and has terrifying images of rape and violence.
The Babadook- When an ominous children's book called "Mister Babadook" appears in their home, a single mother and her toddler become deeply paranoid.
The Changeling- Following the deaths of his wife and kids in a car accident, a music professor staying at a long-vacant Seattle home is drawn into a decades-old mystery by an unexplained presence in the attic.
