7 Must-Watch Adventure Films With Highest Ratings On IMDb
The Great Escape- During World War II, Allied prisoners of war prepare to escape from a German camp with several hundred others.
Mad Max Fury Road- In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, a lady rebels against a despotic ruler in quest of her homeland, aided by a gang of female convicts, a deranged worshiper, and Max, a vagabond.
Jurassic Park- A pragmatic paleontologist touring an almost-complete amusement park on a Central American island is tasked with defending two children after a power outage forces the park's cloned dinosaurs to roam free.
Into The Wild- After graduating from Emory University, top student and athlete Christopher McCandless abandons his belongings, donates his whole $24,000 savings account to charity, and hitchhikes to Alaska to live in the wild. Along the way, Christopher meets a number of personalities that influence his life.
Raiders of The Lost Ark- Indiana Jones, an archaeologist and adventurer, is hired by the United States government in 1936 to locate the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis gain access to its incredible abilities.
Back To The Future- Marty McFly, a 17-year-old high school student, is mistakenly transported back 30 years in a time-traveling DeLorean constructed by his close friend, the maverick scientist Doc Brown.
Ayyappanum Koshiyum- The plot revolves around a conflict between Ayyappan, a senior police official at the Attappadi Police Station, and Havildar Koshi, who arrives in the village with a specific purpose.
