7 Must-Watch Animated Movies On Disney+ Hotstar
05 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse- Miles Morales teams up with Gwen Stacy to try and stop a scientist from using the multiverse's power.
The Lion King- A young lion prince escapes his kingdom after his father is killed, only to discover the true meaning of bravery and responsibility.
Coco- Miguel is a budding musician who travels to the Land of the Dead to discover his great-great-grandfather, a famous singer.
Grave of the Fireflies- During World War II, a small boy and his younger sister fight to survive in Japan.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse- After becoming the Spider-Man of his universe as a teenager, Miles Morales must team up with other versions to stop a threat to all realities.
Spirited Away- A sad 10-year-old girl is lost in a realm where gods, witches, and spirits rule and where people are transformed into animals.
Your Name- When two teenagers realize they are body-swapping, they develop a deep and mystical bond and decide to meet.
