7 Must-Watch Bollywood Thriller Movies
29 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Aamir- An Indian physician who is on his way back to Mumbai from London is coerced into taking part in a terrorist conspiracy.
Drishyam- After his family commits an unexpected crime, a man goes to desperate lengths to keep them from going to jail.
Kahaani- From London to Kolkata, a pregnant woman searches for her missing husband, but nobody she asks claims to have ever met him.
Kaun?- A woman learns of a serial killer who is at large while she is by herself in the house. Then someone unknown rings the doorbell...
NH10- A married couple's dream vacation turns into a nightmare when they run into a dangerous gang while traveling to a weekend retreat.
Sarkar- After discovering that someone else cast his vote, an NRI businessman chooses to look into the issue and ultimately finds himself up against two dishonest politicians.
Talvar- A skilled detective must weigh multiple divergent theories regarding the perpetrators of a brutal double homicide.
