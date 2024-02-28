7 Must-Watch Indian Films On Disney+ Hotsar
Bhool Bhulaiyaa- An NRI and his wife opt to stay in his ancestral home despite warnings about spirits. Soon, mysterious events prompt him to consult a psychiatrist to help him uncover the riddle.
Bol Bachchan- All hell breaks loose when a Muslim guy smashes a temple lock to save a small infant and, for his own protection, adopts a Hindu name, where he begins telling lies.
Brahmastra- A superpowered DJ and his ladylove set out on a journey to preserve the Brahmastra, an enormously powerful weapon, from dark forces closing in on them.
Jolly LLB 2- Jolly is a bumbling lawyer who is tasked with handling the most important court case of his career.
Kick- An adrenaline junkie abandons a whirlwind romance in favor of a new life as a burglar, only to find himself chased by a seasoned cop and embroiled in a turf battle with a local gangster.
M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story- The untold narrative of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's rise from ticket collector to World Cup-winning captain of the Indian Cricket Team.
Vikram- A special investigator discovers that a case of serial homicides is not what it appears to be, and continuing down this route can only lead to a conflict between those concerned.
