7 Must-Watch Indian Films On Disney+ Hotstar
12th Fail- The true story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi.
Super 30- Based on the story of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who leads the well-known Super 30 program for IIT students in Patna.
Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey- Jaya gets married. Her objective is to finish her degree, but her partner mockingly suggests she take Public Service Commission tests. Jaya seeks to strike the appropriate balance between managing her in-laws and achieving her goals.
Brahmastra- A DJ with superpowers and his ladylove embark on a mission to protect the Brahmastra, a weapon of enormous energy, from dark forces closing in on them.
Romancham- A Ouija board game goes comically wrong as seven bachelors unintentionally welcome a spirit and attempt to make the best of the situation.
Saptha Sagaradache Ello- Manu and Priya come from a middle-class family and fall in love. When Manu is imprisoned due to events beyond his control, his relationship with Priya suffers.
Mukti Bhawan- Faced with his father's unexpected and odd wish to die in the holy city of Varanasi and achieve salvation, a son is forced to embark on this pilgrimage.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 South Blockbuster Films To Watch This Weekend Online