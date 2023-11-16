7 Must-Watch Movies Of Anushka Shetty
16 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Arundhati- A fearless queen takes on a wicked mystic. He returns to haunt the queen's descendants three generations later.
Baahubali 2 -Amarendra Baahubali discovers that his adoptive brother Bhallaladeva conspires to take over the throne.
Billa- The police is the only one who witnesses Billa's demise and he inserts Billa's doppelgänger Velu into the group to obtain information. Still, he is set up to assassinate the police officer.
Deiva Thirumagal- In the process of battling for custody of his daughter, a disabled dad teaches everyone the importance of love and family.
Singam 3- Uncompromising police chief Durai Singam fights a criminal organization that deals in poisonous trash that kills people.
Thaandavam- Blind man, Kenny uses echolocation to carry out a complex vengeance scheme against those responsible for a string of bombings in London.
Vedam- Five people's stories lead to a dangerous night spent in a hospital.
