7 Must-Watch Netflix Shows for Teens.
15 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Gossip Girl: Rich teens living in New York's Upper East Side fail to keep anything from the vicious blogger who is constantly keeping an eye on them.
Ginny and Georgia: A fifteen-year-old girl named Ginny Miller feels more mature than her attractive and vivacious mother Georgia Miller, who is thirty years old.
Sex Education: A high school boy and his sex therapist's mother team up with his schoolmate to set up sex therapy in their school.
Mismatched: This movie features a love story of two people who aren't compatible with one another. The protagonist of the story is Prajakta. A tech wizard and the guys who like her.
Stranger Things: In a small town, the disappearance of a little kid leads to the discovery of a mystery involving scary supernatural forces and one odd young girl.
Gilmore Girls: A story that focuses on the bond between a single mother in her 30s and her teenage daughter who lives in Stars Hollow, Connecticut.
The Vampire Diaries: A teenage girl unexpectedly split between two vampire brothers in the town. The story involves love, mysteries and catastrophes of Mystic Falls, Virginia.
