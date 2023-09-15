7 Must-Watch Netflix Shows for Teens.

15 Sep, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Gossip Girl: Rich teens living in New York's Upper East Side fail to keep anything from the vicious blogger who is constantly keeping an eye on them.

Ginny and Georgia: A fifteen-year-old girl named Ginny Miller feels more mature than her attractive and vivacious mother Georgia Miller, who is thirty years old.

Sex Education: A high school boy and his sex therapist's mother team up with his schoolmate to set up sex therapy in their school.

Mismatched: This movie features a love story of two people who aren't compatible with one another. The protagonist of the story is Prajakta. A tech wizard and the guys who like her.

Stranger Things: In a small town, the disappearance of a little kid leads to the discovery of a mystery involving scary supernatural forces and one odd young girl.

Gilmore Girls: A story that focuses on the bond between a single mother in her 30s and her teenage daughter who lives in Stars Hollow, Connecticut.

The Vampire Diaries: A teenage girl unexpectedly split between two vampire brothers in the town. The story involves love, mysteries and catastrophes of Mystic Falls, Virginia.

