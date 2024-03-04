7 Must-Watch Parkour Action-Thriller Films
Tracers-A New York City bike messenger is wanted by the Chinese mafia and flees into the realm of parkour after meeting a gorgeous stranger.
Yamakasi- Seven lads from Paris' suburbs enjoy difficulties like climbing tall buildings and performing parkour, especially when cops/flics are following them. When a young fan desperately needs a heart, the Yamakasis try to find a solution.
Run- Four gritty, no-holds-barred street stories, all linked in some way.
Overdrive- Two vehicle thieves who travel to southern France in search of new possibilities find themselves in the crosshairs of the local mafia lord.
Brick Mansions- An undercover Detroit officer navigates a perilous neighborhood encircled by a containment wall with the assistance of an ex-con to bring down a crime lord and his plot to damage the entire city.
District- B13- In Paris' ghettos in 2010, an undercover cop and an ex-thug attempt to infiltrate a gang in order to destroy a neutron bomb.
Freerunner- With a ticking bomb strapped to his neck, a teenage freerunner races against the clock and various baddies to get from one end of the city to the other in order to save himself and his love.
