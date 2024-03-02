7 Must-Watch Raashi Khanna Films Before You Watch Yodha
Adanga Maru- A honest cop, suspended from the force for clashing with a few powerful people in society, begins to exact revenge on those who killed his loved ones.
Jai Lava Kusa- Sidelined at a young age owing to stammering, the eldest of identical triplets develops resentment for his younger siblings and causes havoc in their lives until they all reconnect as adults.
Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha- When a mafia gang attacks the Rajanna family and kidnaps three children, Krishna makes it his duty to save them and prove himself to Mahalkshmi.
Oxygen- Krishna arrives in India to marry Shruti, but after he saves her father from an attack, it becomes clear that he has a hidden goal.
Raja The Great- Raja, a blind but educated guy, is tasked with protecting a police officer's daughter from a thug who intends to kill her.
Tholiprema- A love story that endures time and emotions. Aditya falls in love with Varsha the moment he sees her. What happens over the next seven years is what strengthens their love.
Touch Chesi Chudu- A gentle man entirely committed to his family discovers that his violent past has resurfaced.
