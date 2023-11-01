7 Best Movies That Never Won an Oscar

01 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Miller's Crossing- Tom Reagan, a crime boss during the Prohibition era attempts to mediate a conflict between rival mobs but is caught up in conflict loyalty.

American Psycho- Patrick Bateman is a wealthy investment banking executive in New York City who indulges in violent, hedonistic fantasies.

Don't Look Now- A married couple in Venice, mourning the loss of their young daughter, meet a psychic who brings them a warning from the afterlife.

It's a Wonderful Life- An angel sent from heaven shows a frustrated businessman what life would have been like if he had never been born.

King Kong- When a group of filmmakers is assembled by a greedy film producer to travel to Skull Island, they discover more than just cannibalistic locals.

Mean Streets- A low-class criminal attempts to mediate disputes between his friend Johnny and Johnny's creditors.

Rear Window- A broken-limbed photographer passes the time by watching his neighbours through his window. His hobby turns serious when he sees a murder.

Rebel Without a Cause- A rebellious young man with a dark past moves to a new town where he makes both friends and enemies.

