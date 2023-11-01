7 Best Movies That Never Won an Oscar
01 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Miller's Crossing- Tom Reagan, a crime boss during the Prohibition era attempts to mediate a conflict between rival mobs but is caught up in conflict loyalty.
American Psycho- Patrick Bateman is a wealthy investment banking executive in New York City who indulges in violent, hedonistic fantasies.
Don't Look Now- A married couple in Venice, mourning the loss of their young daughter, meet a psychic who brings them a warning from the afterlife.
It's a Wonderful Life- An angel sent from heaven shows a frustrated businessman what life would have been like if he had never been born.
King Kong- When a group of filmmakers is assembled by a greedy film producer to travel to Skull Island, they discover more than just cannibalistic locals.
Mean Streets- A low-class criminal attempts to mediate disputes between his friend Johnny and Johnny's creditors.
Rear Window- A broken-limbed photographer passes the time by watching his neighbours through his window. His hobby turns serious when he sees a murder.
Rebel Without a Cause- A rebellious young man with a dark past moves to a new town where he makes both friends and enemies.
