Adnan Sami earlier used to have Pakistani citizenship. In 2016, the singer gave up his Pakistani citizenship.
15 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Begum Para: After the partition, Begum Para stayed back in Mumbai. She also acted in Saawariya
Jogendra Nath Mandal was one of the founding fathers of the modern state of Pakistan.
Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali was a vocalist from the Patiala gharana. From Pakistan he moved to India in 1957.
Sahir Ludhianvi was one of the most popular poets and lyricists, whose work greatly influenced Hindi cinema. He later moved to Lahore.
Faisal Qureshi is a Pakistani golfer, who got married to Indian golf player, Nonita Lall in the 1990s
Nasir Khan was Dilip Kumar's younger brother who stayed in Pakistan. He was father of popular TV actor Ayub Khan.
