7 Popular Celeb Couples Who Broke Up After Bigg Boss
Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal were inseparable in Big Boss 15. However, the couple decided to part ways after the show.
Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon met and fell in love with each other on Bigg Boss 17. However, after the show, their differences began to become evident, and they eventually decided to break up.
Tanishaa Mukherjee and Armaan Kohli became a popular couple on Bigg Boss 7. There were rumours that the two would get married soon. However, things didn't work out and they broke up after the show.
Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares were seen kissing on television in Bigg Boss 8. After the show, Gautam clearly indicated that he was just friends with her, and there was nothing more to it.
Ashmit Patel and Veena Malik became the most talked about couple in season 4 of Bigg Boss. However, they parted ways soon after the show.
Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel got all cosy in Season 8 of Big Boss. The couple were also rumoured to be engaged. However, their love didn't last, and they decided to break up.
Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal were inseparable in Big Boss 15. However, the couple decided to part ways after the show.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Heartfelt Shayaris of Munawar Faruqui