7 Popular Sibling Duo In Bollywood Industry

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan_ The most adorable brother-sister duo have 5 5-year age gap between them. Ibrahim Khan has also opened up about his bond with his elder sister Sara Ali Khan
Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor_ Shraddha and Siddhant have been inseparable since childhood. Siddhant also says that he once gifted her sister a painting that is still hung in her room
Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor_ Sonam and Harsh are among the cutest sibling duos. On the last Rakshabandhan, Harsh got his sister's name tattooed on his shoulder which is pretty overwhelming
Arjun Kapoor and Jahanvi Kapoor: Boney Kapoor’s children have an ideal relationship. Jahanvi said in one of the interviews” I look up to Arjun bhaiya” which shows that they are very close to each other.
Kirti Sanon and Nupur Sanon_ Kirti and Nupur seem to share a great rapport with each other. Especially, Kirti treats is very protective towards her little sister
Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan_ Shahrukh Khan’s children have always been the favourite sibling pair. Aryan is a doting elder brother to Suhana and never misses a chance to be there for her
Abhishek Bachchan And Shweta Nanda_ The bond between these two siblings is unmissable. This duo has shown their goofy side in one of the interviews as well
