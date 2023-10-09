7 Times Rekha Won ‘Best Actress’ Award For These Movies

09 Oct, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Rekha Won National Film Award For Umrao Jaan in Best Actress Category in 1982

Rekha won Best Actor Award For Khubsoorat in 1981. She played a comic role.

Rekha won Best Actor Award for 1985's Utsav movie

Rekha received her second Filmfare Award for Best Actress in 1989 for Khoon Bhari Maang.

Rekha played a negative character in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. She earned a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress

Rekha won Best Actor in a Negative Role Award in 1997 For Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi at Screen Awards

In 2003, Rekha was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award

Rekha won Best Supporting Actress Award For Koi Mil Gaya in 2004

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Pics That Will Take You Inside Suhana Khan's Wardrobe

 Find Out More