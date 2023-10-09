7 Times Rekha Won ‘Best Actress’ Award For These Movies
09 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Rekha Won National Film Award For Umrao Jaan in Best Actress Category in 1982
Rekha won Best Actor Award For Khubsoorat in 1981. She played a comic role.
Rekha won Best Actor Award for 1985's Utsav movie
Rekha received her second Filmfare Award for Best Actress in 1989 for Khoon Bhari Maang.
Rekha played a negative character in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. She earned a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress
Rekha won Best Actor in a Negative Role Award in 1997 For Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi at Screen Awards
In 2003, Rekha was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award
Rekha won Best Supporting Actress Award For Koi Mil Gaya in 2004
