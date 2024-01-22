7 Religious Movies Based On Lord Rama
22 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Adipurush- In a contemporary retelling of the Indian epic Ramayana, the banished prince Raghav sets out to save his wife Janaki.
Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana- Ayodhya's prince Rama is banished because of his father's vow. Later, after Sita is abducted by Ravana, Rama fights him to free her and goes back to Ayodhya.
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama- An anime based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, in which the great king Rama fights the evil Ravana.
Sampoorna Ramayanam- For fourteen years, Lord Rama, his brother Laxman, and his wife Sita are banished. Will they come back?
Sita Sings the Blues- Sita abandons her comfortable life and goes into the wilderness with her husband after Kaikeyi banishes Rama. What will happen next?
Sons of Ram- After Ram banishes her, Sita raises her sons Luv and Kush in the forest. She teaches them how to function as a team and hopes she reunites with lord Rama.
Sri Rama Rajyam- Sita bears Kusa and Lava after being banished by Lord Rama. The boys embarked on a mission to preach the Ramayana in Ayodhya.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ambanis' House Antilia Lights up With Jai Shree Ram Written All Over