7 Richest Female YouTubers to Follow in 2024
Jeffree Star is an American YouTuber who is the wealthiest female YouTuber. She earns around 210 million dollars.
Emma Chamberlain takes the second spot as the richest female YouTuber. She earns a whopping 90 million dollars.
Pokimane is of Moroccan-Canadian roots. The female YouTuber earns around 27 million dollars.
Chaney Jones hails from the United States of America. The female content creator earns 27 million dollars from YouTube.
SSSniperWolf is a British-American YouTuber who is popularly known for playing 'Call of Duty'. She earns close to 20 million dollars from her YouTube channel.
Laura Whitmore is an Irish media personality and model. Laura earns around 17 million dollars from her YouTube channel.
Social media influence Addison Rae hails from the U.S. The female content creator earns around 16 million dollars from YouTube.
