7 Short Films That Will Help You Get Through This Weekend
26 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Juice- A middle-class family throws a modest gathering, where the women work hard in the hot kitchen while the men enjoy their beverages.
Agli Baar- A hard-hitting film that explores the lives of people who live in the Annawadi Slum shanties and the daily threats to their lives.
Bittu- The two girls' close friendship becomes jeopardised by an unintentional poisoning at school.
Chintu- The movie discusses how a carefree childhood's bliss is worth a thousand luxurious things in life.
Glitch- The touching story of a 12-year-old child who goes back in time to try to prevent his parents' divorce.
Ishq Ki Googly- An offbeat comedy that revolves around a husband's misguided attempt to kill his wife's extramarital affair.
Khujli- What happens when Roopmati and Girdharilal choose to soothe a 25-year-old's itch?
