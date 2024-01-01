7 Solid Web Shows to Premiere in January 2024 on Netflix, Prime And Disney+Hotstar
01 Jan, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Fool Me Once on Netflix: An anticipated series adapted from a book, it stars Michelle Keegan, Richards Armitage, and Adeel Akhtar among others. The show premieres on January 1.
The Legend of Hanuman 3 on Disney+Hotstar: Sharad Kelkar becomes the voice of Ravan in the third part of this popular animated series which follows the epic, Ramayana from Lord Hanuman's perspective. The show premieres on January 12.
Boy Swallows Universe on Netflix: Another series adapted from a book, this one follows the journey of a working-class young boy who enters Brisbane's underworld to save his mother from danger. The show premieres on January 11.
Gyeongseong Creature on Netflix: The part of the series with only three episodes starring Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee and Soo Hyun will premiere on January 5. It is one of the most loved and anticipated Korean dramas.
Indian Police Force on Amazon Prime: Rohit Shetty will be taking his cop-verse to OTT with a series starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. Shweta Tiwari and Nikitin Dheer among others also join. The show will premiere on January 19.
Killer Soup on Netflix: Starring Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, it's a thriller co-written by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik. The crime series follows a woman who designs a weird plan to replace her husband with her lover. It premieres on January 11.
Karmma Calling on Diensy+Hotstar: Raveena Tandon leads the series, an Indian adaptation of the ABC series Revenge. The show follows the journey of a rich woman, the queen of Alibaug's social circle Indrani Kothari living in a world full of glamour, opulence and deceit. The show premieres on January 26.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 5 South Indian Dubbed Hindi Films With Highest Nett Earnings