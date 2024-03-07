7 South Blockbuster Films To Watch This Weekend
Viduthalai- A police officer is recruited to apprehend the leader of a separatist group.
Por Thozhil- A clever but timid rookie cop must overcome his worries in order to succeed in his first case, which involves him working with a reclusive senior officer to apprehend a serial killer on the loose.
Jigarthanda Double X- In 1975, a director decides to work on a film with a gangster who wants to be a famous actor.
Chithha- A man is raising his niece like his own daughter, and everything appears normal in their life until the little girl goes missing.
2018- A catastrophe film set during the 2018 Kerala floods, in which people from all walks of life faced terrible repercussions and worked together to escape the disaster.
Saptha Sagaradache Ello- Manu and Priya come from a middle-class family and fall in love. When Manu is imprisoned due to events beyond his control, his relationship with Priya suffers.
Toby- Toby, an estranged guy labeled a beast, resolves to break free from the wicked world and alter himself for Jenny.
