7 South Film Stars Who Played Dual Role In Movies
Suriya in '7 Aum Arivu'. The actor played the role of a warrior and young man who saves the country from a deadly virus.
Prabhas in Baahubali: The Conclusion showed the character playing a dual role in the movie.
Kamal Haasan in 'Dasavatharam' portrayed 10 avatars by himself.
Rajinikanth in 'Enthiran (Robot)', The actor played the dual role of an antagonist and the role of a scientist.
Joseph Vijay in 'Mersal' portrays three characters in the movie.
Karthik in Sardar portrays the character Vijay Prakash and an old man.
The film 'Suryavamsam' shows Venkatesh Daggubati portraying a dual role in the film.
