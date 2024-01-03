7 South Indian Stars Who Have The Best Physique
Allu Arjun has been known to maintain a toned body.
Arya's dedication to achieving a muscular body has set an example for a perfect physique.
NTR Junior's enthralling performance is complemented by his muscular physique.
Prabhas caught everyone's attention since he featured in Bhaahubali having a chiseled body.
Prithviraj Sukumaran's fitness journey has been impeccable and been an inspiration to many health enthusiasts.
Ram Charan prefers a heavy workout session and maintains a fit physique.
Rana Daggubati portrayed the character Bhallaladeva. He also underwent and transformed his body.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ishura to Echo, Upcoming Shows on Disney+ Hotstar