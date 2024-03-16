7 Thrilling Films of Alia Bhatt According To IMDb
Darlings- It depicts the lives of two women who discover courage and love amid extraordinary situations.
Dear Zindagi- Kaira is an aspiring cinematographer in search of the ideal existence. Her encounter with Jug, an unusual thinker, gives her a fresh perspective on life. She realizes that pleasure is all about finding comfort in life's faults.
Gangubai Kathiawadi- After being duped and sold to a brothel, a young woman bravely reclaims her authority, using underworld connections to rule over the world she was once a pawn in.
Gully Boy- A coming-of-age story centered on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
Highway- A young woman is kidnapped and held hostage just before her wedding day. As the days pass, she begins to form an unusual bond with her kidnapper.
Raazi- A Kashmiri woman chooses to marry a Pakistani army officer in order to spy on Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.
Udta Punjab- A story of drug misuse in the prosperous north Indian state of Punjab, and how its youth have fallen to it in large numbers, resulting in a socioeconomic collapse.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kriti Sanon Exudes Elegance in Black Co-ord Set