7 Bridal Looks of Alia Bhatt That Made Our Hearts Skip a Beat
Alia Bhatt was the prettiest South Indian bride as Ananya Swaminathan in 2 States. The actress looked stunning in a rich and vibrant Kancheepuram silk saree with a thick zari border.
As a Kashmiri bride, Alia's Sehmat in Raazi wore a brocade sharara set with a sea green tulle dupatta
In Kalank, Alia looked royal as a bride in a heavily embroidered scarlet red lehenga with a sheer ghunghat and heavy gold jewellery.
In the climax sequence of Humpty Sharma ki Dhulania, Alia was dressed as a bride in a gold and fuschia pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra.
Alia Bhatt's latest movie, Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani, the actress stunned in an orange embellished lehenga for a wedding scene.
In an advertisement, Alia Bhatt turned the prettiest bride in traditional red saree and heavy jewellery
Alia Bhatt looked stunning as a bride in a pastel pink saree with subtle make look and jewellery.
