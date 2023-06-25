A glimpse at seven times Karisma Kapoor went against the tide and broke stereotypes.
25 Jun, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
Prem Qaidi (1991): Karisma made her Bollywood debut with the film and became the first Kapoor girl to act in films and wear a monokini on-screen.
Raja Babu (1994): Karisma did the romantic song Sarkai Lo Khatiya with Govinda which was slammed for its double-meaning.
Khuddar (1994): Karisma danced on the hot track Sexy Sexy Log Bole which was labelled vulgar for inclusion of the word sexy.
Raja Hindustani (1996): Karisma enacted the longest on-screen smooch with Aamir Khan in a family drama that was given 'U' certificate by the censor board.
Dil To Pagal Hai (1997): Karisma agreed to play the second lead in the film in-spite of Madhuri Dixit playing the main protagonist.
Fiza (2000): The actress agreed to play Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan's elder sister in the intense social drama based on communal riots.
Zubeidaa (2001): Karisma did a non-commercial film ahead of its time at the peak of her career and won accolades for her acting prowess.
