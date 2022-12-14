Shehnaaz Gill channelised her inner Punjabi kudi in these traditional suits
14 Dec, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill looks pretty in this gorgeous rose gold skirt suit
14 Dec, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill wore this yellow suit at her talk show when Vicky Kaushal had come
14 Dec, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill's fans were ecstatic to see her ramp walk in a stunning red bridal lehenga
14 Dec, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill in a patiala pink and orange suit that had intricate gota work
14 Dec, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill's throwback pic in red is a treat for her fans
14 Dec, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill's old pic before entering Bigg Boss
14 Dec, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill keeps it vibrant in Patiala suit. She wore it when Sidharth Shukla had come with her inside Bigg Boss OTT
14 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!