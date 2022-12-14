7 Times Shehnaaz proves she is a hot Punjaban

Shehnaaz Gill channelised her inner Punjabi kudi in these traditional suits

14 Dec, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill in rose gold skirt suit

Shehnaaz Gill looks pretty in this gorgeous rose gold skirt suit

Shehnaaz gives Punjabi vibes in yellow

Shehnaaz Gill wore this yellow suit at her talk show when Vicky Kaushal had come

Shehnaaz Gill As Punjabi Bride

Shehnaaz Gill's fans were ecstatic to see her ramp walk in a stunning red bridal lehenga

Shehnaaz in bright orange-pink suit

Shehnaaz Gill in a patiala pink and orange suit that had intricate gota work

Shehnaaz dazzles in a red suit

Shehnaaz Gill's throwback pic in red is a treat for her fans

Shehnaaz is a Punjabi Jatni

Shehnaaz Gill's old pic before entering Bigg Boss

Shehnaaz in Patiala suit

Shehnaaz Gill keeps it vibrant in Patiala suit. She wore it when Sidharth Shukla had come with her inside Bigg Boss OTT

