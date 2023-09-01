7 Top-Rated Movies Of Rajnikanth Of All Time
01 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Jailer: It follow an avenging father, who finds himself tracing down a criminal mastermind behind large scale smuggling of temple idols and other invaluable treasures.
Kabali: In this movie, a changed gangster is released from prison and tries to protect his family from his enemies.
Enthiran: The film is about an excellent scientist who creates a human robot to protect mankind, but things go wrong when human emotions are programmed.
Sivaji: The movie revolves around a software engineer who comes to India in order to invest in its welfare where politicians try to stop him while he tries to do good for the poor.
Baasha: The movie is based on an auto driver who desperately tries to hide his dark underworld side, trying to keep his promise to his father.
Darbar: In the story, a police officer tries to hunt down a terrific gangster to fulfill his own secret mission.
Chandramukhi: A thriller comedy in which weird happenings in an abandoned mansion are allotted to the ghost of an ancient courtesan, back for revenge.
