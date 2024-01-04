7 Underrated Bollywood Movies You Cannot Miss
12th Fail movie depicts the real-life story of IAS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma which was portrayed by Vikrant Massey.
The movie 'Afwaah' is based on how rumours spread on social media. The stars are Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar.
Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, 'Ghoomer' is an inspirational movie, where life moves ahead despite facing many challenges.
Gulmohar stars Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore, the storyline is about a thoughtful family drama.
The movie 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. The movie depicts the elders living in a society.
Sam Manekshaw's biographical movie was portrayed by Vicky Kaushal. The movie talks about India's first Field Marshal.
Starring Kapil Sharma, the movie 'Zwigato' takes you to the difficult lives of millions of people who work for a delivery app.
