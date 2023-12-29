7 Unseen Cute Pictures of Rajesh Khanna and Twinkle Khanna
29 Dec, 2023
Mallika Mehzabeen
The 81st birth anniversary of veteran actor Rajesh Khanna was marked on December 29.
Interestingly, Rajesh Khanna's daughter Twinkle Khanna also shared the same birth date.
A few years back, Twinkle Khanna revealed that her father told her mother that she was the best present Rajesh Khanna was blessed on his birthday.
Twinkle affectionately revealed that her father always addressed her as "Tina baba.”
Twinkle revealed in her article for Tweak India said only her father had the power to break her heart.
Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2023. He was known as the 'First superstar of Bollywood'.
Rajesh Khanna made a record of 15 solo hit movies in a row between 1969 to 1971.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 5 Indian Actors Who Ruled at The Box Office 2023