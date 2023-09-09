7 Upcoming Movies of Akshay Kumar
Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar's upcoming Indian Hindi-language survival thriller film based on the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989 directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Pooja Entertainment.
Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat: Akshay Kumar's upcoming Indian Marathi-language period drama film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Vaseem Qureshi.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar's upcoming comedy thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.
Soorarai Pottru remake: Akshay Kumar's starrer is a remake of the Tamil language 2020 film Soorarai Pottru based on the story of a man who wished to launch his own airline.
Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar starrer is a sequel to the 2006 film Phir Hera Pheri. The film is in third installment directed by Neeraj Vora and produced by Feroz Nadiadwala is on the way.
Welcome to the Jungle: It is an upcoming Hindi Film starring Akshay Kumar, Sunjay Dutt and Disha Patani directed by Ahmed Khan.
Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar starrer is the fifth installment of the Hindi comedy Houseful all set to release next year.
