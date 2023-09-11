8 Action-Packed Movies And Series That Features Vijay Sethupathi
Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi's latest movie acts as a weapon dealer.
Farzi: An artist tries to mimic Indian rupees and gets caught red handed by Task Force led by Vijay Sethupathi.
Master: A professor is transferred to a juvenile jail. Where he directly clashes with a gangster who uses children as his means for criminal activities,
The life of a pizza delivery boy takes a dramatic turn when he finds himself in a mysterious situation played by Sethupathi.
Super Deluxe: Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a trans-gender and faces the atrocities happening in the society.
Vikram Vedha: Vikram, a police officer who takes his job seriously, is teamed up with his partner Simon to capture Vedha, resulting in a clash between the two.
Vikram: Vijay Sethupathi plays a role of drug dealer, where he control his business with a help of gangster and an investigator looks to destroy the plans of the gangster.
The upcoming movie of Vijay Sethupathi Maharaja seems to create a stir between the fans It promises to be an action packed movie.
