8 Amazing Movies That Every Dog Lover Must Watch- In Pics
The 101 Dalmatians released in 1996, In order to manufacture an extravagant fur coat, the villain a fashion designer plots to steal dalmatian puppies, but ends up a big mess.
Beethoven released in 1992 is a story of a slobbering St. Bernard steals the show for a devoted family, but he has to fight off a dog-kidnapping vet and his goons.
Hachi A Dog's Tale directed by Lasse Hallström in 2009 where a college professor adopts an abandoned puppy and develops a bond with it.
An animated movie, Bolt released in 2008. The story of this movie takes place in a cross-country journey taken by the dog who thinks his powers are real in order to save his co-star from a threat.
Marley and Me released in 2008 stars Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson. It is a story about a family's cute but mischievous and neurotic dog teaches them valuable life lessons.
A Dog's Purpose directed by
Lasse Hallström in 2017. Over the span of several incarnations and owners, a dog seeks to understand his life's purpose.
The movie Togo directed by Ericson Core starring Willem Dafoe. The story is about Togo, the sled dog who led the 1925 serum run despite being too little and frail to do so.
Cliford The Big Red Dog directed by Walt Becker in 2021. Where Clifford, a little puppy, grows to be big because to a young girl's affection for him.
