8 Army Bollywood Movies Every Defence Aspirant Should Watch
Vijeta- Advocate Durga Prasad was supposed to receive a file from Chote Thakur regarding a matter that was pending in a court in Bangalore, India. However, Chote is slain, he does not receive the file, and the Court's ruling is against him.
Tango Charlie- Tarun Chauhan, a novice army officer, experiences ups and downs during his assignment and learns the actual meaning of 'war' in order to overcome his shortcomings.
Lalkaar- India is at war with Japan, and former Colonel Kapoor's sons, Rajan and Ram, both serve in the Indian Armed Forces. Rajan is a Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force, while Ram is a Major in the Indian Army.
LOC: Kargil- Based on the true story of the Kargil war between India and Pakistan in 1999. The movie stars Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn.
Lakshay- An idle, unemployed, and irresponsible adult man joins the army and grows into a battlefield hero.
1971- Based on true events, the film follows six heroic soldiers who escape from the clutches of the Pakistan Army and risk their lives with honor, courage, and sacrifice on their trip home.
Border- In 1971, a tiny Indian battalion faces up against a big Pakistani attack force near Longewala. The film stars
Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna.
Haqeeqat-A battalion of Indian soldiers faces hard realities while fighting in the Sino-Indian War of 1962. The film stars Dharmendra, Vijay Anand in lead roles.
