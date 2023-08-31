Playful Kiss - It is about a high school girl who is invited to live in her father's old friend's house after her house collapsed by an earthquake. Eventually she falls in love with his son who didn't like her in the beginning.
Boys Over Flower - It revolves around a poor girl who attends the elite Shin Hwa High and is bullied by the leader of F4 (the four richest boys) who eventually start falling for her.
Orange Marmalade - It is a beautiful love story of a vampire and a human studying together in a school while a human-vampire battle is going on.
Sky Castle -It is the story of the materialistic desires of upper-class society and their toxic way of raising their children just to maintain their status.
The Heirs: This drama is about a group of elite and wealthy high school students who will take over their family's business and the twisted love story of Kim Tan, the son of a wealthy businessman.
True Beauty: The plot revolves around an eighteen-year-old girl considered ugly by everyone until her destiny changes when she masters the art of makeup.
All of Us Are Dead - This Thriller drama includes students who need to escape their school after a deadly zombie virus outbreak.
Dream High: It is a story of six high school students at Kirin Art High working hard to achieve their dreams of becoming idols.
Sassy Go,Go!- It is a story of an unpopular dance club and an elite group of high-achieving students at a high school forced together to enter a competition.
Love Alarm- It is an interesting story of a high school girl who lives in a society that is greatly influenced by an app that notifies if someone within their range has romantic feelings for them.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Who is Rhea Chakraborty's Rumoured Boyfriend Nikhil Kamath?