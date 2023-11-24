Big Eyes: A drama about painter Margaret Keane's awakening, her phenomenal success in the 1950s, and the subsequent legal problems she had with her husband, who claimed credit for her works in the 1960s
Rodin: The story of the famous French sculptor's love affair with Camille Claudel
Loving Vincent: In an oil-painted animation story, a young man arrives in Vincent van Gogh's final hometown to deliver the troubled artist's final letter and ends up investigating his final days there
Frida: A biography of Frida Kahlo, the artist who channeled the pain of a crippling injury and her turbulent marriage into her work
Caravaggio: A retelling of the celebrated 17th-century painter's life through his brilliant, almost blasphemous paintings and his encounters with the underworld
Camille Claudel: Camille Auguste Rodin, a well-known sculptor, is impressed by Claude. He hires her as an assistant, but Camille soon starts sculpting for herself and becomes his mistress. But after a while, she wishes to be free of his shadow
Basquiat: The story of Jean Michel Basquiat, a world-renowned New York street artist who struggled with fame, drugs, and his identity
Pollock: A film about the American painter Jackson Pollock's life and career
