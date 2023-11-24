8 Best Movies and Documentaries For Art & Culture

24 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Big Eyes: A drama about painter Margaret Keane's awakening, her phenomenal success in the 1950s, and the subsequent legal problems she had with her husband, who claimed credit for her works in the 1960s

Rodin: The story of the famous French sculptor's love affair with Camille Claudel

Loving Vincent: In an oil-painted animation story, a young man arrives in Vincent van Gogh's final hometown to deliver the troubled artist's final letter and ends up investigating his final days there

Frida: A biography of Frida Kahlo, the artist who channeled the pain of a crippling injury and her turbulent marriage into her work

Caravaggio: A retelling of the celebrated 17th-century painter's life through his brilliant, almost blasphemous paintings and his encounters with the underworld

Camille Claudel: Camille Auguste Rodin, a well-known sculptor, is impressed by Claude. He hires her as an assistant, but Camille soon starts sculpting for herself and becomes his mistress. But after a while, she wishes to be free of his shadow

Basquiat: The story of Jean Michel Basquiat, a world-renowned New York street artist who struggled with fame, drugs, and his identity

Pollock: A film about the American painter Jackson Pollock's life and career

