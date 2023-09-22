8 Best Movies Starring Cillian Murphy- In Pics
Oppenheimer revolves around the narrative of J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American scientist, who developed an atomic bomb. starring Cillian Murphy and directed by Christopher Nolan.
The movie Inception is a science fiction thriller directed by Christopher Nolan. This movie demonstrated Murphy's performance and many hailed him to be best actor of the generation.
Dunkirk is a historical war based movie shot by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy. He portrayed a horrific incident with his dramatic acting skills.
The movie Batman Begins portrays Cillian Murphy as an enemy. His captivating performance made him the prominent figure in the movie.
The movie 28 Days Later directed by Danny Boyle, stars Cillian Murphy as Jim. Jim recovers from coma and heads on to take down the virus that turned humans into zombies.
A Quiet Place Part II is shot by John Krasinski and a role played by Cillian Murphy. The movie outshines Murphy's emotional acting and brilliant performing skills,
The Party, directed by Sally Potter, is praised by critics for its clever screenplay and Cillian Murphy's ability to infuse multiple emotions with realistic simplicity in his portrayal as Tom.
Ken Loach directed the historical war/drama movie The Wind That Shakes the Barley. Cillian plays Damien's anxiety superbly as he seeks balance between his political convictions with his own sacrifices.
