8 Bollywood Actors And Their Real Names You May Not Know
Saif Ali Khan’s real name is Sajid Ali Khan. Well, no one knew this until a copy of his marriage certificate to Kareena surfaced on the internet.
Katrina Kaif's real name was Katrina Turquotte. She used her mother’s surname initially. But after moving to India, she adopted her father’s surname, Kaif.
Kiara Advani's real name is Aaliya Advani. She changed her name as advised by Salman Khan
Tiger Shroff name is Jai Hemant Shroff. His father Jackie Shroff, would call him Tiger out of affection as he would bite like a tiger when he was a kid.
Ayushmann Khurrana was named Nishant Khurrana when he was born.
Shilpa Shetty’s original name is Ashwini Shetty. But her mother, Sunanda Shetty, changed her name to Shilpa later
Akshay Kumar was born with the name Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia. But he changed his name as he was inspired by Kumar Gaurav’s character in the film Aaj
Ajay Devgn’s real name is Vishal Devgn. He also changed his surname spelling from ‘Devgan’ to ‘Devgn’ because of numerology.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Bollywood Actors Who Hold an Engineering Degree