8 Bollywood Celebs Who Almost Lost Their Houses Due to Financial Issues
21 Aug, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Jackie Shroff once revealed that after the failure of his 2000 film Boom, he was bankrupt and had sold off his properties. Later, his son Tiger Shroff bought his house back.
Govinda did Partner with Salman Khan which changed things for him. However, before that, he was almost bankrupt and had mortgaged his properties. Salman helped him to overcome the financial loss.
Saif Ali Khan, in an interview, revealed that he has a legacy of the Pataudi family but he hasn't inherited anything. He said he bought back the Pataudi Palace by working in the films from hoteliers and it wasn't really 'inherited' by him.
Amitabh Bachchan had mortgaged all his properties after his company ABCL was declared bankrupt. It was Yash Chopra who helped him by offering Mohabbatein and KBC followed which got him back on his feet.
Raj Kapoor had mortgaged all his properties and other assets while making Mera Naam Joker which took six years to be made. The film bombed at the Box Office but the director then made Bobby and everything came back on track with its success.
Sunny Deol had reportedly taken a loan from Bank of Baroda after which the bank put up a notice of auction on his Mumbai bungalow to recover the loan and the interest levied on it. However, the same bank released another notice citing a 'technical glitch' the next day.
Sunny Deol had reportedly taken a loan of Rs 56 crore from the Bank of Baroda. The notice mentioned his real name 'Ajay Singh Deol' and the name of his house 'Sunny Villa'.
Shilpa Shetty once talked about facing financial struggles in her life. She reportedly mortgaged her properties to overcome the losses and later, the better time prevailed.
Kangana Ranaut recently revealed that she has mortgaged all her properties and has put all her investment in her upcoming movie 'Emergency'. The actor says she can lose everything but is confident about her film.